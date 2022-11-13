Girls Swimming IHSA State Meet 11.12.22

The IHSA swimming state meet takes place at the FMC Natatorium where New Trier is the state champion. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Welcome to the FMC Natatorium for the 2022 IHSA swimming state meet. Swimmers from Naperville North, Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, and Benet Academy are in attendance.

200-Yard Medley Relay Heat One

We begin with heat one of the 200-yard medley relay. Neuqua, Central, and North all competing in this race and the Redhawks’ team of Eden Goettsch, Clare Shiffer, Elaina Veome, and Lauren Collins end up finishing in first at 1:44.74.

Heat Two

Moving onto heat two of the medley relay. The field includes the relay teams from New Trier and Hinsdale Central. In the end, it’s the Trevians who finish out on top in this one with a time of 1:41.96.

200-Yard Individual Medley Heat One

Next up is heat one of the 200-yard individual medley. Benet Academy’s Imogen Duffy is in this one after breaking a school record in this event back in sectionals. However in this race, Caroline Kramer from Hinsdale Central comes away with first while Duffy ends up in fifth.

50-Yard Freestyle Heat Two

Time for heat two of the 50-yard freestyle. Eden Goettsch is participating in this meet looking to come away with first place. Although, it’s another Hinsdale Central swimmer in Kit Schneider who takes that spot at 22.59. Goettsch finishes in sixth.

100-Yard Butterfly Heat Two

Next is heat two of the 100-yard butterfly and in lane two, we have Aimee Duhamel from Naperville North. She finishes the race with a tie for third with Stevenson’s Milena Busma at 54.64. Annika Parkhe from Deerfield claims first place with a 52.13.

Reese Navarro in the AWD Division

We move to the Athletes with Disabilities Division as Naperville North freshman Reese Navarro competes in the 200-yard freestyle along with swimmers from Andrew and the Washington Co-Op among others. Navarro wins with a time of 2:29.10.

She also swam in three other races including the 50-yard freestyle where she finished just 0.01 seconds behind Bradley-Bbourbonnais’ Savannah Zirbel for first place.

Then in the 100-yard freestyle, she once again takes a top two spot with Zirbel again finishing in first at 1:09.89.

Finally in the 100-yard breaststroke, she ends up in second in the race, but still gets first place for women 2 & over with a time of 1:51.55.

100-Yard Backstroke Heat Two

We skip ahead in the meet to heat two of the 100-yard backstroke and it’s another opportunity for Eden Goettsch. But it ends up being a tie for first between Rolling Meadows’ Vera Conic and New Trier’s Tierney Lenahan. Goettsch takes sixth.

100-Yard Breaststroke Heat Two

It’s another 100-yard race, but this time it’s heat two of the breaststroke with Neuqua Valley’s Ruhee Chetan a part of the field. She takes a fifth place finish while Caroline Kramer from Hinsdale Central ends up in first at 1:02.30.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay Heat One

We cap off the state meet with the 400-yard freestyle relay starting with heat one, which includes Neuqua and North. However, it’s the Crystal Lake South Co-Op team that takes first place with a time of 3:28.64.

Heat Two

Finally, we have heat two of the relay with Hinsdale Central and New Trier competing for first. But it’s St. Charles North who ends up emerging victorious in the race with a 3:25.19. Despite the North Stars winning, New Trier is the state champion with 149.5 points with Hinsdale Central in second and St. Charles North in third. The Redhawks finish in 11th and Neuqua in 14th.

