Girls Swimming Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 09.29.22

Metea Valley girls swimming hosts a matchup with Naperville North where the Mustangs get the close victory over the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are just over halfway through the swimming season as the Metea Valley Mustangs host a matchup with the Naperville North Huskies. Metea Valley girls swimming enters the night following a loss against Neuqua Valley while North is also trying to shake off a conference loss after losing to Naperville Central last week.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We begin the meet with the 200-yard medley relay. Both teams start off well and the Huskies have the lead about halfway through. However, Metea Valley’s Allison Leslie closes the race strong and gives the Mustangs the first win of the night with a time of 1:52.87.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle where both North’s Klara Gilvydis and Metea’s Amanda Schmitt get off to great starts. The swimmers approach the finish neck and neck, but it’s Schmitt who picks up the win by less than a second at 2:02.97. Gilvydis clocks in at 2:03.52.

200-Yard Individual Medley

We go to the 200-yard individual medley where it’s a good start from lanes 4 through 8. As the race continues, though, North’s Melissa Patterson takes a big lead and eventually wins with a time of 2:17.17 and gives North its first victory of the night.

50-Yard Freestyle

Onto the 50-yard freestyle, North’s Reagan O’Malley is fast off the blocks. The final leg is very close between lanes 3 through 5 and it’s Metea’s Sarah Voakes who stretches and gets the win by a matter of inches! Her time of 26.52 beats out teammate Molly Schalk at 26.76 and Sara Rossi at 27:93.

100-Yard Butterfly

Now at the 100-yard butterfly, Metea’s Leslie starts the race at the front and she never looks back. She finishes at 59.97 and is followed up by Patterson of North at 1:01.93.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

As we head into the 200-yard freestyle relay, we jump to halfway through the race where Metea and North are battling for the first place spot. In the end, Metea’s Schmitt, Leslie, Voakes and Halle Reifsnyder get the win by .03 seconds! They clock in at 1:40.78.

100-Yard Breaststroke

And now to wrap things up with the 100-yard breaststroke, it’s a close one throughout the entire race between North’s Kelsey Wessel and Metea’s Schmitt. Wessel is able to squeak into first place and get the victory at 1:10.36, while Schmitt gets second at 1:10.99. The finish by Wessel is not enough for the Huskies, however, as Metea is able to get the 6-point victory by a score of 96 to 90.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!