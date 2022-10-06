Girls Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 09.29.22

Neuqua Valley girls swimming hosts Waubonsie Valley in a District 204 rivalry where the Wildcats take the overall team win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s hard to believe but the girls swimming and diving season is beginning to wind down already. Neuqua Valley girls swimming hosts Waubonsie Valley for a meet between District 204 rivals in south Naperville.

Divers Making a Splash

Let’s begin with the diving portion of the meet. Lillian Marx starting things off well for Neuqua Valley. She tallies an overall score of 172.25, which puts her in second overall.

Waubonsie Valley’s top diver is Lucia Caruso. Her one and one half somersault pike gets her sixes across the board as her legs are just slightly off center at the end. But a good effort for the Warrior.

Another Waubonsie Valley diver Kaitlyn Kowalik going with a forward dive pike which she completes in a smooth manner. It’s her top score on the night as she takes 5th overall.

The winner of the diving section is Xara Gin from Neuqua Valley. She too executes the one and one half somersault pike impressing the judges. Her overall score of 178.05 outpaces the competition.

100 Yard Butterfly

Time to get to the swimming portion of the meet. Here we go to the 100-yard butterfly. Emily Wu from Neuqua in front early in lane three, Natalie Sierzanowski in lane five and teammate Alice Meng in lane 7 at the top of the screen. Bella Plude from Waubonsie in the hunt in lane four as well. The Wildcats sweep the top three spots at the wall with Wu in first at 59.59. Plude in 4th for WV.

100 Yard Freestyle

Now to the 100-yard freestyle. Anna Karubas looking for another freestyle win after taking the 200 free earlier in the meet. She swims in lane five with teammate Lizzy Rosenberg leading early in lane three. Ruby Meier from Waubonsie is right there as well after she took second in the 200 free. It comes right down to the final touch at the wall where Karubas takes the win by six tenths of a second over Rosenberg. Meier ends up in third.

100 Yard Backstroke

Next up is the 100-yard backstroke. This race is neck and neck the entire time with Avery Ball from Waubonsie Valley in lane four. Natalie Sierzanowski in lane three for the blue and gold. The Wildcat with a narrow edge as the wall approaches, and she does hang on for the narrow win by just a tenth of a second. Ball is the runner up after winning the 50 freestyle earlier in the meet. Colleen Quaid from Neuqua in third.

100 Yard Breaststroke

The 100-yard breaststroke is next. It’s another race that is very competitive all the way through. Megan Furuichi from Neuqua in front early in lane three ahead of teammates Ruhee Chetan in lane five and Marissa Kondrasheva in lane seven. Waubonsie Valley swimmer Amehia Selmon right there in lane four as well. Down the stretch, Chetan is able to get to the wall first at 1:09.12 just ahead of Furuichi, who won the 200 IM earlier in the meet.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

The final race is the 400-yard freestyle relay. Neuqua Valley in lane five starting with Audrey Creaves. The other Neuqua team in lane three is kicked off by Sophie LaBarre and followed by Alice Meng, Crystal Yu and Anna Karubas. Waubonsie gets out to an early lead thanks to Avery Ball. Next in the pool is Colleen Quaid for Waubonsie as Kate Pierros dives in for Neuqua in second.

At the end of the third leg, Emily Wu has put Neuqua in front while Anna Honcharuk has Waubonsie neck and neck with Crystal Yu for second place. Ruhee Chetan dives in for the top Neuqua group and extends the lead while Ruby Meier is the anchor for Waubonsie. Chetan is able to cruise to a first place finish while Karubas just gets to the wall ahead of Meier as Neuqua goes 1-2. The Wildcats take the team win overall as well over their rivals from Waubonsie.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!