Girls Tennis Benet Academy Sectional 10.15.22

The time has come for the girls tennis sectional at Benet Academy. The Redwings come in as defending sectional champs but DVC winners Naperville North and many other teams hope to play spoiler.

Doubles Third Place Match

Let’s start with the doubles third place match featuring Waubonsie’s Anika Srinivasan and Sofia Parranto taking on Wheaton Warrenville South’s Kaley McCabe and Lauren Morton. Right away the Warrior duo is clicking as Parranto runs and hits the ball with authority for a point. The Tiger group responds to the swing as McCabe does it similar to Paranto and the advantage goes to the Black and Orange. Despite the great effort it’s McCabe and Morton winning the third place match by scores of 6-0 and 6-4, Parranto and Srinivasan qualify for the state the first set of Warriors to do so since Hannah Owens back in 2016.

Singles Third Place

Jumping to the third place singles match that involves Benet Academy’s Meredith Converse taking on another Tiger in Brooke Ittersagen. It’s a long rally early but Converse finds a way to keep her patience and send it back where Ittersagen can’t get the return. Converse wins set one 7-5. Although this matchup features a long go around of rally’s. Ittersagen and Converse are doing everything they can to keep it rolling and Converse’s chance hits the net giving the point to Ittersagen. This match is a draw so winner takes it all in the next set and it’s Ittersagen continuing to bring the heat on Converse and winning the next two sets by scores of 6-2 and 7-6.

Singles Championship

The singles championship match features Sofia Olaru from Naperville Central and Oswego’s Savannah Millard. Millard is looking to keep her juice after a hard fought semi final match but Olaru is no stranger to this stage. The two are in a very competitive set but it’s Olaru catching Millard off guard by getting tennis ball over her head. Olaru was all business in her championship match winning 6-1 in both and wins another sectional individual title.

Doubles Championship

Our last match is the doubles championship between Naperville North’s Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee against Benet’s Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka. Coffman is the one getting the hit opportunities and Delaney can’t the return to go. Although Delaney and Lopatka don’t as everyone is battling for that point and Lopatka puts enough fire power to haul in the point. Coffman and Lee are ready for anything that comes their way. A very intense rally is happening on the courts between the squads and it’s the two Huskies winning the match 6-1 and 6-3. That also helps Naperville North capture the sectional plaque ahead of Benet Academy and Naperville Central.

