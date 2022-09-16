Girls Tennis Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 09.15.22

Naperville North girls tennis hosts Naperville Central in a crosstown dual where the Huskies win it over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a good one here in this crosstown classic DVC tennis dual. The Naperville Central Redhawks visit the Naperville North Huskies. The Huskies look to continue their winning ways while the Redhawks look to bounce back in conference play after a tough loss to Neuqua Valley last week.

One Doubles

Let’s start with number one doubles as Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee face Gianna Xiao and Mira Patel. We skip to the second set with Lee’s forehand shot landing near the baseline to get the point. Huskies take this one 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets.

One Singles

On to one singles and we have Aaryana Parekh against Sofia Olaru. Olaru is in a tight battle in this one as she inches closer to the net with a forehand shot and it hits past the baseline to get a point.

Next set Olaru whips this shot towards Parekh, but she’s able to return it and Olaru can’t get to it. Parekh ends up winning both sets 6-2, 6-3.

Two Doubles

Next up, we have number two doubles featuring Isha Elandessery and Hasini Peddu battling Ami Patel and Kira Yang. Elandessery and Peddu get a point for the Huskies and keep this one close.

However, Yang crushes this serve as the Huskies can’t handle it. The Redhawk duo takes it in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

Two Singles

Finally, we get to number two singles between Aanika Parekh of Naperville North girls tennis and Claire Cameron of Naperville Central. These two would be in for a long day as Parekh takes the first set.

Cameron strikes back, however, as she powers her shot towards the baseline to get a point.

Cameron battles hard to the end as these two are the last matchup to finish the day. The Redhawk’s shot hits the net and Aanika Parekh wins the match 6-2, 6-3 and the Huskies win this crosstown dual 5-2.

