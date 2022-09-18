Girls Volleyball Benet Academy vs. Lyons Township 09.17.22

It’s the gold bracket championship of the Wheaton Classic at Wheaton Warrenville South. Lyons Township girls volleyball taking on Benet Academy after the Lions defeated Metea Valley and Marist while the Redwings knocked off Lincoln Way East and St. Charles North. This highlights is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

Benet sophomore Aniya Warren serving in the first set, but LT is ready for a return. Kamryn Lee-Caracci punches the ball over to the open floor and gets the point.

Later in the set, the Lions still holding the lead. Benet serving as each team goes back and forth. Some good defense from both sides, Aniya Warren makes a sprawling dig and Lynney Tarnow goes for the kill that gets blocked. Then Katie Debs sets one over to the back corner for the point.

LT serving and this time the 6’4 freshman Tarnow is able to finish the kill off of the Audrey Asleson assist to bring the Redwings within two points.

Set point for Lyons Township, Benet tries to set up the kill attempt. But the front line of the blue and gold make a nice wall and the ball lands in play. LT takes set one 25-17.

Set Two

Benet leading 7-3 in the second set. The Redwings scrambling to keep the ball alive throughout this point. Somehow they are able to get a pass to Ava Novak who taps it over for the point to put her team up five.

BA still serving later in the set. Lyons going for a kill but middle blocker Gabriele Stasys is there for the rejection. Benet pushes the lead to six points.

But Lyons making a come back. Check out the perfect placement on this ball from Kamryn Lee-Caracci that hits the back line. We’re tied up 24-24.

After a Benet point, Peyton Turner serving for the Redwings. Benet tries to set up a kill to end it but Lyons gets the dig and sends it over. The next time over it’s Ava Novak who gets the kill through the defense to win the second set, 26-24. Off to a third set to decide the championship.

Set Three

In the third set, Benet gets off to another hot start. Morgan Asleson steps in off the bench and delivers a pair of aces to giver her team the lead.

Asleson still serving later in the set, Christine Pullen with a great dig for the Redwings. Gabija Staniskis with a great kill attempt that LT can not defend. Benet pulling away.

Benet serving again, the Lions are forced to send a free ball over. Eventually Kirsten Krammer drops the hammer with a kill as Benet takes a commanding 23-10 lead.

Peyton Turner serving for match point. Lyons Township girls volleyball can’t get the ball back over the net and Benet Academy wins the 2022 Wheaton Classic championship in three sets. The last time the Redwings won this tournament in 2019, they went on to win state later that fall.

