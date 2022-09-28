Girls Volleyball Naperville Central vs Naperville North 09.27.22

It’s time for a crosstown volleyball edition as Naperville Central visits Husky land. The Redhawks fly in looking for conference win number two but North will be a challenge as the blue and orange hold a five match winning streak over the birds. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set 1

Huskies are already up 9-5 no like the movie but Simi Kapustova changes that number to ten after smacking that ball just out of MaKenna Devicks range.

That run continues for North by showing no love to their visitors. They get the reset and it’s concluded with a kill from Liz Rossi. 15-5 North.

Redhawks don’t give up without a fight. Here comes super sophomore MaKenna Devick with a kill and that cuts the deficit to single digits down 16-7.

Although this first set was dominated by the home team. Hawks try to keep it going with Georgia Von Lehmden but hello I’m Paige Lauterwasser nice to meet you. The senior shuts the door on set with a 25-11 win.

Set 2

Cruise Control remains on the for the dogs and Shelby Erickson catches everyone off guard with a surprise kill. That makes it 11-5 North.

Redhawk flip the switch in the second set with Georgia Von Lehmden. After her last kill attempt was blocked she makes sure to put some authority on this kill and it works. Central trails 15-12.

We are now tied at 17 and Ella Cavanagh gives the Hawks the lead after catching the Huskies napping with an ace.

Now North is on the wrong side of the scoreboard but they still keep their momentum as Lauterwasser jumps into picture for the kill and it’s now a 20-18 deficit.

24-22 Hawks with set point coming up and they can just watch Maddie Saad’s serve go over the line and forcing a third set.

Set 3

Let’s go into set number three. Lauterwasser can do more than just killing but she also can do some blocking. That breaks an early tie to put the Huskies up 4-3.

Don’t count out Central just yet. After the home team sends it back Anisha Rayudu comes running into your picture and returns back the favor. Hawks are up 9-7.

Tied at 13 and Saad makes up from a previous mistake and is able to get an ace out of it. North takes the lead 14-13.

That begins a run for the blue and orange and it remains that way. Everyone is getting a kill on the night including Leah Norris who had seven. This gives the dogs a 21-14.

Match point with the Huskies in front and the deal is sealed by who else but Paige Lauterwasser. Naperville North takes it an intense three set win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!