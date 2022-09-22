Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 09.20.22

Naperville North girls volleyball takes on Neuqua Valley in conference action where the Huskies defeat the Wildcats in three intense sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Neuqua Wildcats open up conference play hosting the Naperville North Huskies. After starting their season 6-2, the Wildcats look to get their first win in four tries, while Naperville North girls volleyball enters the match victorious in three straight games.

Set One

Midway through the first set, the Huskies send the ball over and set up defensively. Neuqua’s Brianna Clasen goes up for the kill, but it gets denied by North’s Shelby Erickson. Huskies up 13-10.

A couple of points later, after missing on the kill, Clasen steps up with the serve and hits it perfectly. She collects the ace and makes it a one-point game.

Now into the later part of the first set, Bryanna Jones sends the ball over, but North’s Maddie Saad lays out for the dig to keep it alive. It sets up Paige Lauterwasser for the point and makes it 23-22 North.

Now tied at 23, Neuqua gets its offense working, as libero Alyssa Jones sets up her sister for the kill. Wildcats now just a point away from taking set one.

On the next serve, the Wildcats are able to get it over. North’s Natalie Corcoran sets up Lauterwasser, but her attempt gets stuffed in front of the net. The Wildcats take a back and forth set one 25 to 23.

Set Two

Maddie Saad and North start the second set in full control. She records the service ace followed by another great serve to set up a Huskie kill. North gets off to a 5-0 start.

The Wildcats will not go away easy, though. This time Katelyn Chiu sets up Bryanna Jones who demolishes the ball. North still leads by one in the second set.

The Wildcats now lead the Huskies 24-23. Facing match point, North is able to tie it at 24.

On the following rally, Corcoran is able to find Lauterwasser once again in front as she tips it right behind Neuqua’s defense. Huskies up one.

Wildcats now trying to even things at 25. Anja Kelly sends the ball over where the Huskies once again go to their heavy hitter in Lauterwasser. She slams the ball down for the point and a 26-24 set two victory.

Set Three

Now into the third set and with the score deadlocked at 23, some Huskie defense turns into offense. Allison Higgs with the dig and Leah Norris sends the ball home for the point.

After a service error on match point from North, it’s tied once again, but it won’t be for long thanks to this great set up and kill by Simi Kapustova. 26-25 North.

Arianna Rodriguez receives the next serve, and Chiu sets up Kelly for the clutch kill. All tied at 26.

Huskies get the ball to Lauterwasser, but her shot is dug up by Alyssa Jones! Bryanna Jones sends a powerful shot over the net that is too much for North to handle. Match point Neuqua.

After getting her last kill attempt stopped, Lauterwasser changes it up. She tips it over the blockers and ties it at 27.

Next serve, Wildcats trying to get the offense working, but the Huskie defense stands tall and comes up with a clutch block! North now up 28-27 and match point.

Huskies trying to close out the match, Rossi gets the block and sets herself up for the kill. She connects perfectly with the ball and gives North the 29–27 set victory. The Huskies defeat the Wildcats in three intense sets and improve to 9-2 on the season. Neuqua now drops to 7-7 on the year.

