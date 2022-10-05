Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 10.04.22

With regionals on the horizon Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball hosts Naperville North. The Huskies come into tonight’s matchup with a 16-3 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Serving first for Naperville North is Maddie Saad. The Warrior defense is able to handle it as Kaitlyn Reinhard returns the ball and it’s deflected out of bounds for a Warrior point.

A couple of points later and the Huskies are up by two. This is a rather long rally but it ends when Paige Lauterwasser finds the outside with a strong kill.

Sydney Kushner is up to serve now for North as she picks up an ace. Huskies leading 8-4.

Warriors trailing by six now. Katie Godo sets up Naomi Dowd who tips the ball over and her effort is knocked out of bounds by the Huskie defense. Giving WV a much needed point.

Naperville North continues to hold a six point as Natalie Corcoran sets up Paige Lauterwasser who tips the ball over for the easy finish.

Set point now for the Huskies. The Warriors try to return the serve but meeting the ball at the net for the block is Leah Norris and Shelby Erickson giving North the 25-12 set one win.

Second Set

Starting off the second set with WVs Katie Godo who opens up the scoring with an ace.

Waubonsie trying to string some points together. Asia Mitchell keeps the play alive with a nice dig and finishing off the play is Kaitlyn Reinhard giving the Warriors an early lead in set two.

Responding with a point of her own is Paige Lauterwasser picking up an ace. North jumps out to a 8-5 lead.

Later on the set and Allison Higgs is serving and she picks up an ace of her own. Huskies up six.

Joining in on the ace fun is Maria Palasz. However, North has started to pull away and the Huskies now lead 21-11.

Match point for the blue and orange. Sydney Kushner’s serve is a good one that the Warriors try to return but getting up for the block is Liz Rossi giving Naperville North the set two win.

The Huskies take down Waubonsie Valley in two sets with scores of 25-12 and 25-14.

