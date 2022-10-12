Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 10.11.22

After losses to Naperville North and St. Charles, Neuqua Valley comes into Naperville Central hoping to get back in the win column. The host Redhawks look to bounce back after falling to the Wildcats in straight sets on September 22nd. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

Early on the Blue and Gold are in business starting with a Bryanna Jones kill to put NV up 6-3.

Redhawks are able to crawl into the deficit as MaKenna Devick’s kill shot is denied but NC keeps it alive and Sarah Butler sends it back over. Hawks trail 10-7.

That doesn’t seem to bother Neuqua because Ele O’Neal also sends one back for the point. Wildcats lead 13-9.

Bryanna Jones is back in the action. The Redhawks struggle to return the ball and once they do, Jones takes advantage of it with a floater. That extends the Wildcats lead to 17-10.

Central is continuing to show their fight and that is thanks to a kill by Lily Chekytis to make the cut the Neuqua lead to 10.

Set point for the Cats and it’s Livia Adams who’s first opportunity doesn’t but gets it back and makes it work on the second try. NV wins set one 25-17.

Set Two

In the second set the Redhawk defense makes Neuqua work hard for their point. Once the blue and gold get that reset chance Yuliia Shchepkina jumps into the picture and gets the kill. 9-4 Cats.

A couple of serves later it’s now 11-5 visitors but the home team is not giving up. Makenna Devick sees the ball and just smacks it down for the kill.

Central tries to go for another kill with Devick but Anja Kelly shuts that door quickly with a block to hold a 13-6 advantage.

Neuqua is all over Central in this one up 19-9 and the assault is continued by Shchepkina who can just tap it down.

Match point for the Wildcats and the lucky contestant to put it away is Amanda Duncan who shows no mercy on the kill. Neuqua Valley walks out of Naperville Central with a two set win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!