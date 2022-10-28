Girls Volleyball Regional Final Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 10.27.22

Defending State Champs Metea Valley are back in the girls volleyball regional final looking to capture their second regional plaque in school history. They take on Naperville Central who is coming off a semifinal thriller over Plainfield South and is hoping to nab their second regional title in three consecutive seasons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

Camille Morrison gets the ball rolling with a solid ace and gives Metea a 3-1 lead.

Central keeps that momentum from their previous match and this point is thanks to Luka Vetaite that brings the Hawks within two 7-5.

Metea leads by one and the Hawks continue their aggressive run. Sarah Butler sets up Sophia Zanca and she ties this contest at 8.

Morrison keeps on rolling

The Redhawks are down by one so they hope to tie it up. That is a challenge because Camille Morrison is still on the court and this time she lets it hit the ground to extend the lead to 11-9.

Morrison is not the only one causing trouble. Ashley Ward quickly saves the ball after a block and then Zoe Jannisch jumps in for the kill. 18-15 Metea.

It’s set point for Metea up 24-20 but Mekenna Devick says not so fast. This kill cuts it to three.

Metea Wins Set One

Although Metea wants to get this over with. Kelly McGrath sets up Morrison who gets the job done and Metea wins set one 25-21.

Set Two

New set equals new opportunities for Central. While Metea isn’t ready for the serve, Nina Davis makes them pay for it. Here’s Sarah Butler with the assist and Davis kills it. Hawks are up 4-1.

Metea Turns it Around

Mustangs don’t blank and quickly take a 7-6 lead. They reset and here comes Morrison with what do you know another kill and it increase’s their lead to 8-6.

We got a rally on the court and Metea is able to maintain the heat. This award comes from Addison Torain who wait, hits the ball, and gets it down to make it 11-7 Black and Gold.

NC is still fighting with Devick. Morrison thinks she has another kill but it’s stopped and here’s Devick going up for a kill of her own. Redhawks now trail 13-10.

Metea continues to show no love to their opponent. Devick tries for another kill but it’s denied by Lizzie O’Leary and Maddie Hopkins.

Mustangs win the regional once again

Match point for the Mustangs and this time Anna Murphy and Addison Torain block it to end the Redhawks season. For the only the second time in team history the Metea Valley Mustangs have captured a girls volleyball regional title. The defending state champs will take on DVC champs Naperville North in the sectional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!