Post season is here for girls volleyball. 14th seeded Waubonsie Valley takes on 4th seeded Oswego East in the regional semifinals. When these met earlier in the season the Wolves won in three sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Starting off the first set for East is Vivian Campbell who picks up an early ace.

Wolves now up 7-2 as Megan Maier gets an ace of her own extending the lead.

Warriors trailing by seven. A diving dig from Asia Mitchell keeps the play alive and Katie Godo finishes off the play with a smart finish.

Ava Stiller serving now for East as the Warrior defense is able to return it. On the return Cailyn Smiley gets set up for a strong kill. Oswego East up 18-12.

Naomi Dowd’s turn to serve. Vivian Campbell is there for the Wolves as she sets up Smiley for a spike but Sam Miserendino is there for the dig. Later on in the rally Miserendino is there again for a dig allowing the Warriors to return the ball. This time it’s Megan Maier going for the kill, once again Miserendino keeps the play alive. Eventually the rally ends with Megan Gomez and Alex Skurka going up for the block.

Set point for Oswego East. However, Naomi Dowd keeps the Warriors alive with an ace.

Still set point for the Wolves. Dowd’s serve is handled well by the East defense. The rally ends when Megan Gomez’s hit goes out of bounds giving OE the 25-22 set one win.

Second Set

Starting off the second set strong is WV as Lexi Barbier joins in on the ace fun.

Not so fast says Savina Trujillo as she scores an ace to tie the game up at nine.

Sam Miserendino serving for WV. Trujillo sets up Chloe Austin who’s strong kill can’t be handled by Naomi Dowd. Point Wolves.

Oswego East up 14-11. The Warriors are able to return the initial serve. Later in the rally Megan Maier is looking for the kill but Lexi Barbier and Katie Godo meet it at the net for the block.

The story of the night was aces. Vivian Campbell shows why picking up another one putting the Wolves up 20-12.

Match point now for Oswego East. Savina Trujillo’s serve is handled by WV. A couple of touches later and the Wolves block the Warriors return, because of that the Warriors can’t handle it giving Oswego East the set two win by a score of 25-15.

The Wolves win this one in two sets and they move on to the regional finals against Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!