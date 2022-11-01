Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinals Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 10.31.22

Fans are out celebrating their Halloween with costumes and are treated with sectional girls volleyball at Plainfield North. Metea Valley makes it second sectional appearance and hopes to continue defending their state title. Naperville North stands in their way who is hoping to spook their opponent after both teams split in the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

The Mustangs get things started up 5-4 and the fun continues with Zoe Jannisch and Anna Murphy who deny the Paige Lauterwasser kill attempt.

Huskies aren’t scared of trailing so they call up Shelby Erickson who pulls a trick on Metea and treats her team with a kill. They tie it up at 7.

Metea jumps in Front

It’s now deadlocked at 9 so who wants the lead? North is looking for that opportunity but Maddie Hopkins quickly shuts that door to give Metea the advantage back.

Blocks are fun but kills are better so Olivia Stewart catches her opponents off guard and raises the Mustang lead by two.

However when Paige Lauterwasser is on the court good things keep happening. Huskies nearly give up the point but Maddie Saad sets up number fourteen and let’s it fly down. They cut the Metea lead down to one.

Metea Wins the First Set

Despite each team giving a full effort it’s the Mustangs with the momentum in set one. They lead 24-23 with set point on the horizon and it’s Stewart getting it done.

Set Two

North turns on business mode in set two. So you have to expect Lauterwasser is going to do something right? Natalie Corcoran assists to the senior and she uses all her might for the kill and that fires the dogs up with a 7-3 lead.

Mustangs trail 14-8 but Ava Suarez gives them momentum with a nice ace.

Metea keeps Responding

The defending champs keep staying alive. After a few passes it’s Camille Morrison just lands it on the spot and the make the deficit 16-12.

Huskies keep answering to the swing, and this time Simi Kapustova gets the call and gets it to go. 17-13 dogs.

Huskies win Set Two

Blue and Orange are ready for set point and the lucky pick to put it away is Shelby Erickson. North forces a third set after a 25-19 set two win.

Set Three

It’s time for set three which means both teams season are on the line. Mustangs are trailing 5-4 so Anna Murphy gives them a hand and this set is tied up.

North goes on a Run

Then North jumps on an 8-2 run so Metea keeps playing catchup. The Husky run keeps on rolling with Bella Fleurima who waits for the ball and makes her attempt count to make it 14-7 for North.

They keep pouring it on no matter what kind of points they get and they’ll get a block from Kapustova. They keep inching closer to that final point up 19-12.

Mustangs are trailing but won’t give up. Addison Torain cuts the deficit five with a nice kill.

North is moving on to the Sectional Finals

Match point is coming up for the Huskies so Lauterwasser tries to put it away but she can’t. No problem because her sidekick Shelby Erickson ends the match and Metea’s season. Naperville North is moving to the sectional finals against Benet Academy after a three set win. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!