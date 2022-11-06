Girls Volleyball Super Sectional O’Fallon vs. Benet Academy 11.04.22

The girls volleyball super sectional takes place at Moline where the Redwings win the super sectional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are now in the girls volleyball super sectional as Benet Academy travels out west to Moline to play in the historic Wharton Field House. The top-seeded Redwings face the O’Fallon Panthers as both teams look to book their ticket down to state at Normal next week.

First Set

We jump straight into the first set with Benet Academy taking a commanding 8-1 lead. Audrey Asleson adds to the tally with an ace on the serve.

O’Fallon looks to cut into the lead as Alyssa Frederking sets up Cecelia Venne. She gets the kill to make it 10-3, still in favor of the Redwings.

Benet, though, turns its defense to offense as Frederking looks to set up Annalie McWhorter, but she is rejected at the net by freshman sensation Lynney Tarnow.

The Redwings continue to pour on the offense. Ava Novak gets the dig off the serve for Asleson to assist Gabija Staniskis. She gets the kill and Benet takes the first set convincingly 25-10.

Second Set

O’Fallon, however, comes out in the second set looking to tie up the match. McWhorter resets, and Frederking sets up Kendall Kingdon for the ferocius kill.

Despite Benet taking a 10-4 lead in the second set, O’Fallon keeps on fighting. After a back-and-forth rally between the Redwings and Panthers, it’s ended by Frederking as she gets the emphatic block on Ava Novak. She gets her team pumped as they try to mount a comeback.

The Redwings take control from there, though. After another lengthy rally by both teams, Annie Eschenbach protects the middle of the floor and buries the ball for the easy kill, extending their lead to 22-15 in the second set.

It would then be Lynney Tarnow who seals the deal for Benet with the match point. Novak bumps it to Asleson who then sets up Tarnow for the kill. The Redwings win the super sectional in two sets and will be heading down to Illinois State to face Barrington in the state semifinal on Friday at Redbird Arena as they look to seek the program’s 5th state title.

