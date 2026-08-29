Glenbard North football breezes by Benet on senior night

On a beautiful Friday night for football, the undefeated Benet Academy Redwings travel north to Carol Stream to take on the undefeated Glenbard North Panthers. Glenbard hoped to defeat the visiting Wings for a second consecutive season and improve to 2-0 under new head coach Justin Kerwin. The Redwings and their new head coach James White were flying high after a comeback victory in week one, but the high-powered Panthers roared to a fast start, grounding the Redwings by the score of 49-7. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Panthers hit the ground running

The Panther offense comes out firing as quarterback Logan Kramer connects with wide receiver Aiden Hvorcik for the big gain. North’s offense continues to flow as Kramer hits Jamari Jenkins for the game’s opening touchdown. Glenbard North quickly leads 7-0.

Benet’s defense looks to pick up the intensity on third down as Glenbard shows the wildcat formation, but multiple Redwing defenders rally to the Panther ball carrier, forcing a punt.

The Redwing offense tries to convert on a third-and-medium; however, the play is blown up by Panther cornerback Angelo Gatses, forcing Benet to punt the ball back to Glenbard.

Gatses’ stop provides a spark to the home team, and on the first play of the ensuing drive, Kramer locates Owen Miller for another Panther touchdown. North is ahead 14-0 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

North gets another stop for the Redwings, and the offense takes the field. The offense sets up Gatses on the screen pass as he slips past a defender and is off to the races. Glenbard leads 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

A big play gets the Redwings on the board

The Redwing offense looks to start the second quarter with some momentum facing an early second and long, and Alex Mitchell connects with running back John Ericson swinging out the back field with some nice blocking from his team and making a man miss; Ericson shakes free and scores an 85-yard touchdown. A much-needed big play as Benet trails 21-7.

Angelo Gatses leads Glenbard North past Benet

On the next drive, North responds quickly as the offense marches down the field, and you guessed it, it’s Gatses again on the toss, cutting back through the defense for another Panther touchdown. The Panthers lead 28-7 midway through the second.

The Panthers are still seeking to put points on the board and do so as Kramer fakes out the defense for the quarterback keeper, and he makes a run for the pylon and secures another North touchdown. Glenbard leads 34-7 at halftime after a blocked PAT.

In the second half, Kramer puts the game away for good, locating Pierre Portis for the dagger touchdown. Glenbard North tacks on 9 more points in the second half, defeating Benet comfortably 49-7. The Panthers remain at home in week three as they take on the Batavia Bulldogs. Benet will remain on the road for a third consecutive week as the Wings visit Leo next Saturday night.

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