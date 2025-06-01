Glenbard West boys volleyball defeats Neuqua in straight sets in the Sectional Semis

We have a Sectional semifinal in boys volleyball between the 6-seed Neuqua Valley and 1- seed, Glenbard West. These two have already squared off in April, with West winning in straight sets. The Wildcats seek an upset victory against the Hilltoppers, who’ve finished inside the top three for four consecutive years at the state series. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley opens IHSA Boys Volleyball Sectional Semifinal with 7-4 lead before the Hilltoppers climb back

The Hilltoppers start hot, already leading 4-2 in the first set, until the Wildcats receive some momentum off a Noah Cullen kill to cut the lead down.

The Wildcats respond to Cullen well as Chase Marston sets up Vishwak Naramreddy for the kill, sparking an early wildcat scoring run.

Apart from that, the scoring run includes a Marston ace, which causes the Hilltoppers to take an early timeout. Neuqua leads 7-4.

Coming out of the timeout, the Hilltoppers look for some momentum and get it as Owen Bare sets up Charlie Clifford for the kill, sparking a Hilltopper scoring run.

Neuqua responds quickly with a Marston kill and with an ace by Blake Thompson as the Wildcats hold on to their 13-12 lead.

The two engage in an intense rally, refusing to let up a point until the Wildcats attempt a kill, but are denied at the net by Clifford as the Hilltoppers hold a commanding 18-15 lead.

Set point for the first set, and the Wildcats attempt a kill from Cullen, but it goes out of bounds, the Hilltoppers take set one 25-16.

Glenbard West Boys Volleyball advances to another Sectional Championship

The second set starts similarly to the first set. West gets off to a hot start until Marston provides his team with some energy with a kill as they trail 3-2 early in the second set.

The Wildcats look to keep the offense hot, but are shut down by Clifford for another kill.

Jasti locates Cullen for another wildcat kill, however, they trail 8-5.

The two teams enter another rally, the Wildcat’s just getting it over until Brendan Markey sets up Luke Bachman for the kill, forcing Neuqua to take a timeout.

Post the Wildcat timeout, Henery Truitt sets the tone for the rest of the set by delivering an ace for the Hilltoppers to go up 13-7.

Neuqua looks to stop West’s momentum as Jasti sets up Marston for another kill, but the Wildcats trail 16-9.

Last effort for the wildcats off the serve, however, it’s Owen Bare on the kill for set and match point as West takes the final set 25-17. West takes on the ten-seed Plainfield South in the sectional finals on Tuesday at Hinsdale South at 6 pm.