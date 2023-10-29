Glenbard West football cruises to a first round victory over Naperville North

The Naperville North Huskies have advanced to the postseason for the third straight season, and they find themselves on the road against Glenbard West football. The Hitters started the season 1-2, but they’ve won seven in a row heading into this first-round matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Glenbard West football takes the opening kick for a score

North won the coin toss and chose to defer, which means they will kick to Mason Ellens to start the game. He finds some open space in the middle of the field and takes off. Ellens gets around the edge and outruns the Huskies all the way to the endzone. The score on the opening kickoff brings the crowd alive as the Hitters go up 7-0.

The Huskies have the ball looking to respond. Jacob Bell rolls to his right, looks towards the sideline and lets it go, but Eli Limouris reads it and secures the interception. Glenbard West takes possession around the 10-yard line, which would eventually lead to a field goal, extending their lead to 10-0, just three minutes into play.

Now in the second quarter, Glenbard West is just a yard away from another score. They hand it off to Jack Moellering and he plows his way forward into the endzone. With that touchdown run, the Hitters have a 16-0 lead with eight minutes left in the second quarter.

Hitters roll to a first-round victory

With a minute left in the half, the Hitters are back in scoring position. They put it in the hands of Moellering again, and this time he bounces outside and strolls into the endzone untouched. That one makes it 23-0 just before the halftime break.

Moving on to the fourth quarter, North has advanced inside the 10-yard line. Lonzo Duckworth gets the carry, squeezes by a few Glenbard West defenders, and crosses the goal line. But it’s too little too late, as Glenbard West hangs on to defeat Naperville North 23-8. They advance to the second round against Edwardsville next weekend.

