Goalie Austin Olson scores the game-tying goal

On this Play of the Week, it’s goalie Austin Olson making a clutch play at the net, but not in the way you would think. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It is the sectional quarterfinals for boys water polo at Metea Valley High School. The St. Charles North North Stars are the away team as they go up against the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. NV took home a regular season win against the North Stars last month.

He steps out of his net and throws a missile for a goal in the other. That would tie the game in the final seconds to help Neuqua win in overtime in the sectional quarterfinal. What a moment for Austin Olson.

North Stars look to tie it up, but Olson is there for the save and Neuqua Valley boys water polo goes on to win a thriller 7-6. They move on to face Naperville North on Friday in the sectional semifinal.

