Henry Faber sets program record for Metea boys track

Eastern Illinois University is the site for the 2026 boys track and field state meet. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Henry Faber sets Metea track program history

In the 400-meter run, Metea Valley’s Henry Faber finishes in second place with a time of 47.39. His finish is the best time in the event for the Metea boys’ track and field program. This historic mark slides in as the NSW Play of the Week.

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