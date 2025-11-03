Hinsdale Central edges Naperville North to win the girls cross country sectional

The girls cross country sectionals are back at Katherine Legge Park, hosted by Hinsdale Central. All of the Naperville area high schools are represented, including Benet Academy, looking to punch their way to the state competition at Detweiller Park next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North, Metea Valley, Naperville Central, and Benet look for a spot at state

At the sound of the gun, the runners are off. 100 runners are running in this race, including Benet’s Keira Jenke and Naperville North’s Shania Tandon leading in the pack with a couple of Naperville Central runners.

As we approach the half-mile mark, the top three runners are Downers North’s Macy Ermitage, Regional champion Keira Jenke from Benet, and Ella Satre from Hinsdale Central. Behind the trio, there is a line of runners, including Kaylee Russell of Metea Valley, Chloe Piot of Naperville North, Naperville Central’s Emma Breese, Neuqua Valley’s Ariana Namvar, Redhawks Carly Ernst and Eloise Graft, Huskie Rianna Tandon, Wildcat Addison Guskey, and a couple of Huskie runners as more runners approach.

Running up the hill, the top three remain the same with Ermitage, Jenke, and Satre. Another pack heads up hill, which includes Downers South’s Nia Ortega, Fenwick’s Juliana Gamboa, keeping pace with Hinsdale Central’s Morgan Kohn. Holding out in the top 11 are Huskies Chloe Piot and Shania Tandon, Mustang Maylee Russell, and Neuqua Valley’s Ariana Namvar. Ayat Tantawi of Palos Shepard is in the top 12, with Fenwick’s Mia Bagato trailing behind Tantawi. Another Fenwick runner on the path is Bridget Brunick, alongside Huskie Rianna Tandon, Redhawk Emma Breese, and Kathryn Rohr from Naperville North, catching up. Katherine Heap from Waubonsie Valley is gaining ground with teammate Mia Bertolin,i a little bit behind the state qualifying group.

Keira Jenke remains near the front of the pack

Running through the trees, Macy Ermitage takes a commanding lead for Downers Grove North. From behind, it’s Ella Satre keeping pace with Keira Jenke, trailing behind the Hinsdale Central runner. The next group of runners remains the same with Nia Ortega, Morgan Kohn, and Juliana Gamboa. Rounding out the top 8 are Shania Tandon and Mustang Kaylee Russell. Five other runners follow up, including Piot and Ariana Namva,r rounding out the top 13. Delyanna Arocho of Reavis is keeping her with Sara Luo of Benet Academy in the top 15, while Rianna Tandon remains in the top 18.

Running to the finish line is Macy Ermitage with a time of 17:24. Twenty seconds later, it’s Keira Jenke placing 2nd with a time of 17:44.55, while Ella Satre finishes in 3rd place just seconds behind the Redwing. Finishing in 4th place is Red Devil Morgan Kohn, while Nia Ortega finishes the day in 5th place. Juliana Gamboa takes the top 6 with a time of 17:57.92. Kaylee Russell takes the top 7, while Shania Tandon secures 8th place. In 9th place, it’s Mya Coglianese of Lyons Township. 10th place it’s Ayat Tantawi. Chloe Piot of Naperville North, Sara Luo of Benet Academy, and Huskie Rianna Tandon would finish in the top 17. Kathryn Rohr finishes in 21st place. Sophia Schulz and Georgia Karstens both finish in the top 35 for the Huskies.

Hinsdale Central narrowly holds off Naperville North to win the sectional

In the end it’s Hinsdale Central who takes home the sectional title by a single point over Naperville North with a score of 83. Katherine Heap finishes in 25th place and will run at state again on November 8th at Detweiller Park. Downers Grove North and Downers South place in the top seven along with Sandburg, Metea Valley and Benet Academy. Metea is helped by Srinika Gundlapally, Raya Townsend, and Kaiyln Kira Chee, who earned top-50 finishes. The Redwings are moving with solid performances from Jenke, Luo, Ashlyn Willis, and Clare Bremner and Sarah Read.