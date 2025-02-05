Hinsdale South Co-Op wins the girls gymnastics regional by two points over the Valley Co-Op

It’s time to chalk up for girls gymnastics postseason as DVC Champs the Valley Co-Op represents our lone area team in the Hinsdale South Regional. Other teams involved are the host Hinsdale South Co-Op, Morton, and Riverside-Brookfield. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We start on the vault with Ella Buchernauer from the Valley who performs a twist and hits the mat for a 9.0.

Hinsdale South and the Valley show a strong effort on the vault

Up next is Valley teammate Bridget Anderson, who comes down the runway and springs into a back pike, which is good enough for a three-way tie for first in the event.

Two for one special for Carli Finkley from the Valley

Carli Finkley from the Valley takes her turn, showing a similar routine but takes out one of her coaches in the process. Not to worry because she gets another attempt on the vault, and this time, the senior sticks the landing.

Anya Patel steps right up for Hinsdale South and displays the pike. Patel, Anderson, and Finkley take first in the vault with scores of 9.1.

The Hornets show their sting on the bar

The hosts from Hinsdale South gets some help on the bar with Kaitlyn Amolsch who swings and glides her way down for an 8.7.

Back to Bridget Anderson who keeps her routine going with a couple of handstands before liftoff. She lets go of the bar, sticks the landing, and scores a solid 8.9 the top score for the Valley on the event.

However Patel continues her strong start with handstands but throws in a double-back tuck. The judges like it, and reward her a 9.37, the best score in any event in the regional.

Let’s show those moves on the floor. Morton’s Kadence Kistulinec breaks the eight mark with a good floor exercise performance and it gets her an 8.1 score.

Rory Angelo helps Hinsdale South thanks to a twist and front tuck, that leads her to an 8.4.

Lucia Caruso excites the Valley with a front tuck and handspring, and a good balance with her skills scores a 9.2.

Now we test out our balance on the beam. Paige Phelan gets the top score for Riverside-Brookfield on the beam at 8.1.

Carli Finkley ends her go-around with a strong twist that fires up her Valley teammates. All hugs and smiles for good reasons because she lands an 8.95. Finkley is moving on to sectionals in the vault, bars and beam.

Hinsdale South displays a late surge to win the regional

Hinsdale South saves its best for last. Alina Gerardi twists her way to the ground with a 9.3.

Then Patel caps off a dominating performance with a 9.32 on the beam and top all around on the night. That helps the Hinsdale South Co-Op take the girls gymnastics regional plaque by two points of the Valley. Anderson, Buchenauer and Caruso are all moving on to sectionals in the all-around for The Valley.

