Hockey Carillon Cup Final Neuqua Valley vs. Warriors Hockey Club 11.22.22

It's time for the Carillon Cup Final. The defending champions in the Warriors hockey club looks to hoist the trophy again. Looking to take that trophy is Neuqua Valley.

A Strong First Period From Both Sides

Three minutes in and Neuqua has the first good look on net. Jake Johnson skates into the middle but his shot is easily caught by Jack Poidomani.

Wildcats attacking again. Timothy Coggin centers the puck to Trenton Fisk but his point block effort is saved by Poidomani keeping the game scoreless.

40 seconds to play in the first period. Ryan Burk finds Evan Ziegler who one times the puck into the back of the net. 1-0 Warriors going into the second period.

Neuqua Looking For A Response In The Second

Neuqua starts the second period on the front foot. Trenton Fisk skates in over the blue line and shoots but Poidomani saves and covers.

Wildcats still looking for the equalizer. Ky Kralovic brings the puck in alone, but he’s denied by Poidomani.

Four minutes into the period now. Matthew Shield has the puck behind the net as he centers it to Elijah Houlihan who slots it in giving the Warriors a two goal lead.

Cats on the power play now. Keith Rozhon passes to Nathan Santos but once again he’s denied by Jack Poidomani.

Warriors Trying To Close The Game Out In The Third

Warriors start the third period with a two-goal cushion. Joe Pianowski steals the puck down low then his wrist shot goes glove side extending the lead to three.

Green and gold looking to extend that lead. A diving pass from Evan Ziegler finds Braden Ondrus on the breakaway but his effort is saved and covered by Grady Sulkin.

Neuqua looking for one last chance. Sahil Bari skates in over the blue line and shoots but his shot is caught by Poidamani. A 37 save shutout from Jack Poidamani helps the Warriors take down Neuqua Valley in the Carillion Cup Final by a score of 3-0.

