Hockey Carillon Cup Semifinals Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley 11.17.22

All Seasons Ice Rinks has some Hockey action as Naperville North and Neuqua Valley face off in the annual Carillon cup semifinals, a rematch of the 2019 semis that the Wildcats won 3-2. Winner gets defending state champs Warriors Hockey Club in the championship game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

First Period

Wildcats are on the attack early on and after a couple of scoring attempts it’s Dylan McRae slicing the puck through the defense for the opening goal.

McRae isn’t finished yet as he comes sliding into your picture and scores. He makes his two goals look too easy and gives Neuqua an easy 2-0 lead.

Wildcats keep on scoring

We are still in the first period and the cats are still having fun. Rocco Romita comes flying at the net and sneaks that puck through the goalie’s legs.

North can’t stand the mess in the period so Grady Slimko cleans it up with a save. Score remains 3-0 Neuqua after the first period.

Third Period

Huskies are hoping that gives them momentum with a potential one on one chance but Aidan Wysoglad shuts the door.

Wildcats are now on a mission to put it away. Trenton Fisk comes around looking for some magic tricks so he’ll pull the backhand move for the dagger. Neuqua Valley win’s 4-0 and have a date with the Warrior Hockey Club in the championship. It’s a rematch of the 2019 championship that the Warriors won in overtime.

