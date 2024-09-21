Homewood Flossmoor football impresses against Neuqua on Homecoming

Homewood Flossmoor football hosts a Friday night conference matchup against Neuqua Valley on Homecoming Weekend. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season while the Vikings fell to Carl Sandburg High School last week, putting their record at 2-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Vikings score five minutes in from a Michael Terrell goal line rush

About 5 minutes into the first quarter near the end zone. Homewood Flossmoor’s Randall McDonald finds Arthur McKnight who nearly crosses the goal line.

Flossmor’s Michael Terrell then plows his way into the end zone to score the first touchdown of the game.

Barkley gets the ground game going for Neuqua and Michael Creedon hits home a field goal

The Wildcats have possession and junior running back Andrew Barkley picks up momentum and finds his way to a first down

Neuqua’s drive is halted, but they attempt a field goal. Wildcat Michael Creedon hits it home, bringing the score to 7-3.

The Vikings get right back to work on offense as McDonald throws a pass to the flat to Myles Ellis. He gets around a couple of defenders and puts HF in front 14-3.

Homewood Flossmoor football continues to roll in the second quarter against Neuqua

In the second quarter now, Flossmoor is on their own 48-yard line. McDonald completes one short to fellow Viking Jayden Banks, who runs past some Wildcat defenders and down at the ten.

On the one, Terrell chugs his way forward and into the end for a Viking touchdown. HF leads 21-3 with just over three minutes left in the second.

The Vikings stopped Neuqua, and now have the ball to close the first half. McDonald takes the Quarterback draw, follows a block, and charges into the endzone for another touchdown. HF leads 28-3 at halftime.

The second half is more of the same as Homewood Flossmoor beats Neuqua 43-16

Now up 35-3 five minutes into the third, McDonald heaves a long pass to Ellis and he makes the catch at the Wildcat thirty-yard line.

Moments later, McDonald finds Ellis on the screen, who scrambles around three Wildcat players, and finds an opening. He sprints into the endzone, and the Vikings lead 41-3 after a two-point conversion.

The Wildcats are looking for some offense and Kiet Truong finds Benjamin Stefanski who does well to make the catch and runs in for the score. Neuqua went on to score again, but it’s the Vikings who claim the homecoming win by the final score of 43-16.