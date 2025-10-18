Homewood Flossmoor Football keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Naperville Central

Homewood Flossmoor Football keeps playoff momentum alive after a thrilling win over Metea Valley, while Naperville Central takes to its home field for the final this season, searching for that first home win. The Vikings are in playoff mode, sitting at 3-4 and needing to win out. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Vikings are forced to punt on their first drive, but catch a break because Mark Williams coughs up the ball and Jeremiah Williams falls on it to retain possession.

Vikings activate the run game early

Following the takeaway QB Rahsaan Coleman caps off the drive using his feet and gets in for the first touchdown of the game to make it 7-0 Vikings.

Redhawks try out the run with Ryan Jacobson, and it pays off because Jacobson picks up 44 yards on the carry. Gavin Ellison tacks on a field goal, and the Redhawks trail 7-3.

Vikings go back to the run as Kourtney Smith takes the handoff and hits the gas for a 29-yard touchdown, and it’s a double-digit lead for the visitors.

Homewood Flossmoor is looking for more points before halftime as they go for it on fourth down but Vince Miller bats the ball away and Central trail 14-3 at the break.

Jackson Loth leads the Redhawks to a pivotal score

Central finds its positive vibes in the second half as Jackson Loth finds a wide-open Ryan Jacobson, and he moves those chains just inside the 25-yard line.

Loth completes the drive with a touchdown pass to James Vent, and it’s 21-10 ballgame.

Flossmoor Football keeps playoff hopes alive by making the big plays to secure the win

In the fourth quarter, the Hawks look for another shot, but Loth throws an interception to Elijah Chavers, and it’s Vikings football.

After the pick, Coleman unleashes his arm and passes to Myles Ellis, and it’s another touchdown. That seals the deal as Homewood Flossmoor takes the 29-10 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

