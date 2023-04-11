Hot bats help Naperville Central baseball swing past Waubonsie Valley

The high school baseball season has hit the conference slate as Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley take the field for the DVC opener. The host Redhawks look to build on their 7-3 record while the visiting Warriors want to put behind their slow start to the season a pick up a conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Redhawks with a strong start on the field and at the plate

Warriors are batting first with Hiroshy Wong hitting the ball but Clay Schrader makes an unbelievable catch in centerfield for the out.

Then Chris McCormack ends the top of the first with a nasty curveball to send Mason Rigenbach back to the dugout.

Nate Wyllie gets the bats going for the Redhawks by hitting this ball to left field for a single.

Micheal Umbright is up to bat next and despite the flyout, Wyllie comes home to score on the sac fly and it’s 1-0 Central.

Now 3-0 Hawks and this time Gabe Dickerson pokes the ball into right. That brings in Michael Boyce and Central leads 4-0 after the first inning.

McCormack continues to use his curveball and its works for another strikeout. Seven punchouts on the day for McCormack.

Warriors start picking up steam

His counterpart JuJu Thompson for Waubonsie can also throw strikeouts as he cools down the Naperville Central bats for a bit.

Time for the Warrior bats to heat up in the third. Wong takes a shot at Schrader again and this time the ball finds the outfield grass for a hit.

Then Luke Farley hits a ground ball that gets through and Wong comes around and crosses home plate. Warriors trail 4-1 after the RBI single.

However, the Central infielders are able to end the rally there with Michael Umbright, Boyce and Gabe Dickerson pulling the 5-4-3 double play.

Nicoloudes and Gallegos go yard for Naperville Central baseball

As for the bats, Pambos Nicoloudes rips this hit out to left and says goodbye to that one. A two-run bomb for the UIC commit and that extends the Hawks lead by five runs.

More homers to come, this time from Andrew Gallegos who absolutely crushes this ball that gives zero chances for any outfielder. The strong hitting helps Naperville Central baseball to an 11-1 win. The game was called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

