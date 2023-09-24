Huskie Luke Williams breaks some ankles on the touchdown

For this week’s Boys Play of The Week, we head to DeKalb, where Huskie Luke Williams made a great play for Naperville North football, as they took on the Barbs. Luke Williams is one of the best players in the state, and the Purude commit came up big against DeKalb.

Williams makes defenders miss

On the opening possession of the game, Carson Marler dumps one off to Williams, who cuts upfield and makes two defenders look silly, as they run right into each other. Williams evades two ankle tackles en route to the 37-yard touchdown.

Let’s take one more look at the grab, but more importantly the yards after the catch. Some great moves by Huskie Luke Williams as he went on to score another touchdown and recorded an interception, helping North win 42-20.

