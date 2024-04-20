Huskies lacrosse win seventh straight Naperville Cup after beating the Redhawks

Huskies lacrosse hosts the Naperville Cup against the Redhawks of Naperville Central. The Redhawks are coming off a 16-4 loss to Neuqua Valley, while North also looks to get into the win collum following an 11-9 loss against Wheaton North. The Huskies are searching for a seventh straight win in the Naperville Cup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Broden Oswald gives Naperville Central boys lacrosse an early lead

Early in the game Redhawk Broden Oswald spins around the defense and throws the ball in the net for a 1-0 lead. He’s hyped up after a great goal!

The Huskies are on the run as Jack Houck weaves through the defense and fires one past the goalkeeper to tie the game.

About two minutes into the first quarter, Huskie Lucas Marschitz picks up speed and throws one past the goalkeeper. North is now in front.

Mattix Groves and Naperville North get the offense cooking

Naperville North’s Mattix Groves wants in on the action and he blasts one from a distance. The Cleveland State commit makes it 5-1 Huskies.

Redhawk Brayden Tritt is looking to score, but gets denied by Huskie Sean Delaney! North leads 6-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Moving on to the second and Redhawk Tony Fascia makes the save from Groves.

Houck is filled with heat from downtown and he sends the ball uptown through the goalkeeper for a 7-1 lead.

The Redhawks are looking for a spark. Owen O’Rear cuts inside and rips one top shelf. Central trails by five.

Here’s some Huskie teamwork, Groves passes to Houck who finds Lucas Marschitz for the score. Huskies are up 8-2 with over seven minutes left in the second.

Huskies lacrosse holds on to the Naperville Cup for a seventh straight season

Now in the second half, Groves stumbles down and passes to Houck who fires a missile into the net. North’s up 10-2.

O’Rear is on the run and he works his way toward goal and scores. The Redhawks still trail in the final minutes of the third.

Moments later, Huskie Evan Marschitz says hello to The Redhawks because he just scored the first goal of his varsity career. It’s 12-3 Huskies.

Jumping into the fourth quarter, O’Rear is at it again as he gets another goal for The Redhawks.

The Huskies have a trick up their paws as Griffin Ferguson scoops the ball from the ground and into the net. The Redhawks go on to score later, but it’s the Huskies who go on to win the crosstown matchup by a score of 15-5. The Naperville Cup stays with Naperville North.