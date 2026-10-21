Jack Wesley’s late goal leads Benet boys soccer past Yorkville in regional semis

Benet Academy enters the IHSA 3A boys soccer playoffs as the number two seed in the East Aurora sectional. An upset-minded Yorkville Foxes team stands in the way of an appearance in the regional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings get on the board first

John VanWiggeren has a corner kick for the Redwings in the opening ten minutes of the game. Declan Crist nearly heads the ball in, but it deflects off the post. Gray Zmrhal tries to kick the rebound in, but when the dust settles, Yorkville goalie Emmanuel Contrereas comes away with the save.

Later in the half, Benet has another set piece with VanWiggeren taking a free kick. The ball bounces in front of the goal where senior Brian Mietus knocks it home to put the Redwings up 1-0.

Yorkville attempts to even the score as the half rolls on. Alex Arriaga blasts a shot towards the goal, but Benet keeper Patrick Williams makes a diving deflection to maintain the lead.

Yorkville takes the first half lead

But a few minutes later, Marco Esteban takes advantage of a friendly bounce that goes over the heads of the rest of the Benet defense and slots the ball into the corner to even the score at 1-1.

Just a few minutes later, the Foxes are on the attack again. Kai Jameson flips a pass to the middle, Esteban tracks it down and finds Zane Horeni, who powers a shot into the top of the net. Yorkville takes a 2-1 lead in quick succession, stunning the Redwings.

Benet looks to tie the score before halftime. VanWiggeren makes a move and slides a pass to John Fitzgerald. He centers a ball towards the net, but Jack Wesley just misses getting a foot on the ball as it sails out of play. Yorkville heads to the break with a 2-1 lead.

Declan Crist evens the score

Less than ten minutes into the second half, Declan Crist creates some separation and drives a shot into the top corner, just off the fingertips of Contrereas and into the net for the equalizer. A brilliant goal from the senior resets the game at 2-2.

Crist looks to put his team back in front with ten minutes to play; he wins the race to the ball and knocks it ahead, but Contrereas comes out of the net to make the sliding save as the game remains tied.

Jack Wesley sends the Redwings to the regional final

With less than three minutes left in the game, VanWiggeren is back on the corner kick for the Wings. Team captain Jack Wesley finds the ball and battles to get a shot through the Yorkville defense. He sticks with the play and drives a shot with his left foot past a diving Contrereas and in for the game-winning goal. After a great effort from the Foxes, the Redwing seniors come through in the clutch to keep their season alive. Benet advances to the regional championship on Saturday after a thrilling 3-2 win over Yorkville.

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