Jake Hadaway helps North boys soccer score a narrow victory

Weather played a factor in this matchup, but it didn’t stop the Huskies from walking away with the win.

It’s a rainy evening at Metea Valley as Naperville North takes on the Mustangs on their new home turf in this DVC conference matchup. North won their last game against Naperville Central, while Metea also won their last game facing Marist. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defense shines on both sides

Just three minutes in, the Huskies look to get things started. Will Boniface finds Alec Schwanebeck, who attempts the long strike, but it sails wide.

A few minutes later, the Mustangs move up the field. Liam McManamon finds Diego Jimenez, and he goes for the strike, but Huskie goalkeeper Ziden Elganzouri is there to make the stop.

Metea’s David Guva is at the helm for the throw-in and finds Carlos Cielo; he crosses, and Aiden Fitzpatrick goes for the header, but North’s Elganzouri is there to reel it in.

The Huskies have another chance to get on the board. Will Boniface has the corner; teammate Jake Hadaway goes for the header in traffic and sends it just wide of the net. The score remains tied through halftime.

Jake Hadaway nails the tiebreaker for North

At the beginning of the second half, the orange and blue apply offensive pressure. Boniface goes for the corner kick; Barrett Yeaman taps it back to Carter Joseph. Joseph then attempts the left-footer, but Metea’s Chase Grosrenaud denies it!

Yeaman gets the rebound, and Grosrenaud makes another stop. Carlos Cardona attempts for a third time, and the Mustang goalkeeper snatches it up, keeping the game tied.

Later in the half, Boniface steps right up for the corner; Carter Joseph

is on the receiving end and passes over to Jake Hadaway. He fires a shot and sends it through. The Huskies get the first tally of the game late in the second half. North is up 1-0.

With time running out, the black and gold try to respond. The Mustangs go for the long strike, and Liam McManamon tries to field it, but Misael Gonzalez is there to snatch it up. The Huskies run away with the win 1-0 and move to 2-0 in conference, remaining in first place.

North will face Waubonsie Valley next Tuesday night, while Metea Valley’s next opportunity to get back in the win column comes Sunday morning against Niles Notre Dame.

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