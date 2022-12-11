On this Play of the Week, it’s boys basketball with Jakhi Gray stepping up in crunch time. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s a Friday night and it’s boys basketball. The Warriors of Waubonsie Valley head up Eola Road to take on the Metea Valley Mustangs in MV’s home opener.

With Metea down three with less than 30 seconds left, Jakhi Gray steps up and nails a huge three to tie the game up, which would end up forcing overtime. A cold-blooded shot when his team needed it most. What a moment for the senior.

With time winding down, Corbett gets the rebound and gives it to Quentin Schaffer who dribbles the length of the court for the easy two. That seals a thrilling home opener for Metea Valley boys basketball, winning 60-54 over the Warriors.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.