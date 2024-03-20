James Naffziger wins the state championship for Warriors Hockey

Our Boys Play of The Week was an easy one to choose from, as James Naffziger of Warriors Hockey scores the game-winner in the AHAI Combined Divison State Championship.

James Naffziger wins it for Warriors Hockey

Five minutes into overtime, the Warriors and Chicago North are tied at one. Alexander Wohlfahrt wins the faceoff and watch him work for the puck. That frees up James Naffziger at center ice and he takes it over the blue line. The junior rips one blocker side past the goalie and gives The Warriors Hockey Club its fourth state championship!

We’ll see the play one more time, but the celebrations after the goal are just as good. It’s a perfect way to wrap up winter sports for our local teams.

