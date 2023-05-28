Jessica Long scores on a wild shot

For the Play of the Week, Jessica Long converts on a wild shot. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Postseason lacrosse is here and Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse is set to take on Hoffman Estates in a sectional quarterfinal matchup. Last year, the Wildcats made it to the sectional finals, losing to Benet 14-13.

She takes the pass and looks to score, but it’s deflected by the goalie. She doesn’t quit on the play as she chases after the loose ball and somehow flips it up and into the net for a goal. What an effort by Jessica Long as she was determined to score and her hard work pays off.

Edye Keen on the penalty restart. She takes a few steps forward and bounces one right by the goalie. The Wildcats win 14-9 and will play Hinsdale Central in the sectional semifinals.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

