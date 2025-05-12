Jonah Aranda scores the no-look point off a crazy rally for Waubonsie Valley volleyball

Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley squared off with first place in the DVC on the line. Warrior libero Jonah Aranda delivers a highlight-reel moment with an incredible point. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Warrior libero Jonah Aranda has no choice but to send one behind his back

Amaury Ruffin digs up the serve, Owen Petranek lays out to keep the ball alive, and with his back to the net, Aranda has no choice but to swing blind — and somehow drops it in for the point!

This one’s too good not to see again, so let’s slow it down for another look! The Warriors end up falling to Metea in three sets, but just some great effort all around on this rally!

