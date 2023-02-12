Kendall Johnson banks in the three at the halftime buzzer

For the Play of the Week, we got hoops action where the bank is open for Kendall Johnson. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School for the final DVC matchup of the regular season as the Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball will look to avenge its loss to the Huskies last month as it comes into this game off a win against St. Francis. The Huskies try to bounce back after losing to their crosstown rivals Naperville Central last week.

In the closing seconds of the half, Johnson sets a screen for Abby Drendel who bounces it to her and she quickly fires and banks in the three at the buzzer. Great presence of mind from Johnson knowing the clock was winding down to hit a big shot at the horn.

Last chance for the Huskies as Fenner inbounds it to Drendel, but Curry ties her up and the clock runs out. The Warriors complete an amazing comeback in the fourth quarter to win their home finale over the Huskies.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.