We have girls basketball for the Play of the Week as Khaliah Reid shows why she can do it all. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We open up DVC play at Waubonsie Valley, with the Naperville Central Redhawks making the trip to Aurora. The Redhawks enter the contest 2-3 after picking up a huge upset win over Benet Academy. The Warriors, at 4-1, dropped their first game of the season by one against St. Charles East in their last game.

She receives the pass, pulls up from deep and drains the three. However, she isn’t done. On the ensuing inbound, she hustles over to get the steal with and one hand then dishes it to Danyella Mporokoso for the mid-range jumper. An amazing sequence from Khaliah Reid making plays on both ends of the floor.

Mporokoso would make two free throws to give Waubonsie the lead. Now trying to ice the game, the freshman stays calm and nails the floater. Her 27 points help Waubonsie to a 1-0 start in the DVC with a 60-56 victory. They move to 5-1 on the year.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.