Kinkade and Balgro help Neuqua Valley boys basketball pace past Downers Grove South in the regional semifinal

Neuqua Valley boys basketball meets Downers Grove South in the regional semifinals, on a busy Wednesday in Illinois High School hoops. Both teams won over twenty games this season and look to advance and face Downers Grove North in the regional final on Friday.

After a slow start, Neuqua Valley starts to pull away in the first quarter

Four minutes in it’s still 0-0 until Luke Kinkade drives right and rises for the baseline jumper to put the Wildcats ahead.

A rebound puts Neuqua in transition as Danny Podpora flings it to Joe Balgro who hits the three to take an early 7-0 lead as Downers Grove South calls a timeout.

It’s the Mustangs’ turn to run as Jalen House storms through the Neuqua Defense and euro steps into a floater. 11-6 Neuqua lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats go on a late run in the second quarter giving Neuqua a nine point lead at halftime

Down 13-10 in the second quarter, Phillip Nemrava takes matters into his own hands as he drives left and splits the defenders to finish at the rim.

With their early lead gone, Neuqua looks to Kinkade who finds Whitman Charboneau who nails a three right in front of the Mustangs’ bench.

Working out of the halfcourt set now, the wildcats swing the ball around the perimeter as Nathan Fiore hits from the same spot as Charboneau. 8-2 run for Neuqua. They take a 23-14 lead into the break.

Neuqua Valley finishes strong taking down Downers Grove South advancing to the regional final

Needing something out of the gates, it’s Richard Gasmen on the steal for the Mustangs, he takes it down the court and euro steps past two defenders for the layup. 25-19 Neuqua.

On the transition, Daniel Sveiteris finds his brother Justin for an easy layup to cut the lead to four.

The big man continues to go to work, faking the pass, stepping through, and scoring to tie up the game.

Trying to get rolling again, the wildcats go to Balgro who nails it off the backboard.

The ball finds its way to Balgro again as a defender overreaches freeing up Balgro for another three-pointer giving Neuqua the nine-point lead.

Charboneau keeps it rolling as he finishes through contact as Neuqua Valley boys basketball powers their way to a 50-37 win. They will face Downers Grove North on Friday night in the regional final.

