Landon Connolly hits ‘Michigan’ goal for NHC Win

It’s a fierce matchup in the opening round of the AHAI playoff showdown between the 17th-seeded LZMW Yeti and the 16th-seeded Naperville Hockey Club at the All Seasons Hockey rink in Naperville.

It’s win-or-go-home time for both squads, and Landon Connolly knew just that. Up 2-0 in the third, Connor Eilers sets up Connolly behind the net for a prime ‘Michigan’ game-winning goal for NHC.

Let’s take a look at that goal one more time, as Connolly flips the puck on the back of his stick and lifts his stick to the top right corner for the highlight-reel goal.

