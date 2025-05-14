Larbi’s late goal lifts Neuqua girls soccer past North for a share of the DVC title

We’ve got a marquee girls soccer matchup in the DuPage Valley Conference as Naperville North hits the road to face Neuqua Valley. The Huskies are coming off a gritty 3-2 win over Metea and look to spoil another team’s conference title hopes. Meanwhile, the Wildcats aim to extend their win streak to three games. The winner grabs a share of the DVC crown alongside Naperville Central! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls soccer and Neuqua Valley end the first half scoreless

Early in the first half, Naperville North goalie Olivia Ochsner steps up with a nice save off a deep shot, as we stay scoreless.

Moments later, Ochsner comes up even bigger, laying out for a spectacular diving save to keep the game at 0-0. Full extension. Highlight reel stuff.

Still in the first, Huskies captain Emily Buescher lines up a free kick, but gets just under it, sending it over the bar.

On the ensuing corner, Keira McMahon sends it in for North, but Neuqua’s Chloe Orlow elevates to clear the danger. We head to halftime in a scoreless tie.

Selma Larbi lifts Neuqua Valley to a share of the DVC title

Second half, North’s Alexa Surdyk wins possession and plays a ball ahead to Claire DeCook. But Wildcat keeper Elizabeth Fried charges off her line and shuts down the opportunity.

Final minutes now—Neuqua sets up a deep free kick. The ball bounces around and finds the foot of Yale commit Selma Larbi, and she buries it! The lone goal of the night gives the Wildcats a dramatic 1-0 win!

Neuqua Valley earns a share of the DVC title alongside Naperville Central and closes out the regular season against Evanston on Thursday, May 15.