Lenee Beaumont drops it in the bucket

It’s another Play of the Week from Benet and from another special talent in Lenee Beaumont. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We got the regional final at Yorkville High School where Benet Academy is the home team in this one facing the Foxes who are the host. Redwings hoping to claim the regional plaque once again.

Off the missed three, Lenee Beaumont throws a beautiful full court pass to Emilia Sularski for the layup. An amazing play as she dropped it in a great spot and the ball bounces right to Sularski. That is what a Divison I player looks like.

The Indiana commit won’t be denied this time as she fakes like she’s taking the screen and lays it in. She had 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Her dominant performance leads Benet Academy to a decisive 57-34 victory over Yorkville. They win their ninth straight regoinal title and will move on to face DVC champion Neuqua Valley in the sectional semifinal in West Aurora on Tuesday.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.