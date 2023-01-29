Lenee Beaumont gets the lucky bounce on Senior Night

For the Play of the Week, it’s superstar Lenee Beaumont impressing on Senior Night. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s senior night at Benet Academy as the Redwings honor six seniors who paid their contributions in the last four seasons. Now they want to celebrate their special night as they take on Fenwick. Friars come in winning their last seven out of nine contests.

With time winding down in the first, she pulls up from way outside and…..gets the lucky bounce to beat the buzzer. What a miraculous shot as the ball bounced high into the air until eventually finding its way through the net. Lenee Beaumont can’t help but smile after that one.

Then the senior night festival is capped with Allison Treacy hitting a triple of her own. Redwings cruise to a 55-31 win over Fenwick.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

