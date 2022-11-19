Lenee Beaumont Spins and Hits the Jumper

On this Play of the Week, we got girls basketball with Lenee Beaumont showing off her skills. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls basketball season is back with Benet Academy welcoming La Lumiere from Indiana to tip off the 2022-23 season. The Redwings are hoping to make it back to state again this winter after taking home the 4th place trophy a year ago. A matchup between two of the top seniors in the country with Benet senior Lenee Beaumont, an Indiana University commit goes head to head with Ashlynn Shade from La Lumiere, who is signed to play at UConn next season.

She goes behind the back, drives, then does a nice spin move to create space and hit the hanging pull-up jumper. A beautiful move by the senior to get the bucket. That’s one of the reasons why she’s one of the top players in the state.

Sam Trimberger is fouled and the senior steps up and sinks a pair of monster free throws to ice the game. Benet hangs on for the 56-49 win, a great way to start the season for the red and black.

