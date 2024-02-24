Lily Newton gives Waubonsie girls basketball its first Sectional Championship since 1999

Let’s go to Oswego High School for our girl’s play of the week, as Lily Newton wins the Sectional Championship for Waubonsie. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lily Newton powers through to score the game-winner for Waubonsie Valley

We’re in overtime between the Warriors and the Benet Academy Redwings. Danyella Mporokoso gets double-teamed by the Redwing defense, giving it off to Newton. She cuts inside the paint and kisses one off the glass and in for the clutch bucket. Waubonsie would stop the last-chance attempt from Benet and win 63-61, but let’s take one more look at the play.

Newton is our third different Warrior Hoops player to win a Girls Play of The Week Award.

