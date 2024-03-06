Lincoln Way Central boys water polo pulls away from Metea Valley

It’s the season opener for boys’ water polo at Metea Valley High School. The Mustangs host the Lincoln Way Central Knights, as both teams look to start the season off with a win. These teams faced each other in last season’s opener, with the Mustangs edging out the host Knights, 16-13. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea leads early but Lincoln Way Central boys water polo battle back

The Mustangs are up 1-0 and Sam Sinzheimer passes it to Owen Simkins, who rips this shot past goalie Ryan Mackowiak. It’s 2-0 Metea early in the first quarter.

We have a penalty shot for the Knights, as captain Brett Bethke winds up and blasts it past Owen Bickner, and the Knights are down by one.

Lincoln Way’s up 3-2 as they look to close out the first quarter with another goal and they do. Keagan Koester buries it and they go up 4-2 to finish the first.

Knight’s offense keeps rolling in the second quarter

The Knights keep their offense rolling here. Koester finds Bethke and he lobs this shot past the goalie and scores. Lincoln Way Central is now up by three early in the second quarter.

Chris Fleming finds Koester and pulls a no-look shot that goes in. Lincoln Way Central leads 6-2 over Metea Valley.

The Mustangs are trying to get something going on offense. Simkins tosses it to Ryan Williams, who goes for goal, but Mackowiak steps up for the big save. Lincoln Way Central leads 8-2 as we go into halftime.

Sam Sinzheimer scores a hat-trick in one quarter for Metea

The Mustangs look to get back into this game, as Sinzheimer is leading the way. He rifles a shot into the net, and Metea finally snaps Lincoln Way Central’s run. The Mustangs trail 8-3 in the third quarter.

Sinzheimer is feeling it as he takes on Noah Sloane of the Knights. He pulls some moves and scores, as the Mustangs are down by four.

Billy MacLeod keeps the Mustangs offense rolling and dishes it to Sinzheimer and he rips this shot into the net to score his third goal in this quarter. Metea is down 10-5 as we go into the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Way Central water polo pulls away for a 14-9 victory

Lincoln Way Central remains in control to start the fourth quarter as they try to stop the Mustang’s comeback. Jack Mroz tosses it to Tyler Lambert and crushes this shot into the back of the net. Knights lead 12-6.

Despite being down most of the game, the Mustangs still showed that fighting spirit. Sinzheimer blasted this shot into the net to score his sixth goal of the game. It was not enough, however, as the Knights avenged their loss to Metea last year and take this one 14-9 in the season opener against the Mustangs.