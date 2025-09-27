Lincoln Way East Football stays perfect after a 44-7 win over Naperville Central

Naperville Central returns home to celebrate Salute to Service Night as the Redhawks bring excitement to veterans and fans after picking up win number one over Neuqua Valley last week. However, this matchup will be a tall task as the Redhawks welcome powerhouse Lincoln-Way East. The Griffins sit at 5-0, while outscoring their opponents 186-21 during that stretch. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

On the Griffins’ opening drive, Brody Gish takes the handoff and picks up a first down and much more. Gish takes the pigskin past midfield and into enemy territory.

Lincoln Way East is going for it on fourth down as Jonas Williams completes the pass to Gish, but he is stopped short of the sticks, and the Redhawks take over after the turnover on downs.

Griffins strike on their second drive

The Griffins get the ball back and won’t be denied this time. Williams drops back and throws over the middle to Blaise LaVista for a 34-yard touchdown. The Visitors strike first with a 7-0 lead.

It’s 13-0 Lincoln Way. Naperville Central has the ball, but not for long because Jackson Loth throws a pick to Kelvin Hayden, and the Griffins take over.

They call upon Gish once again. The Navy commit patiently sneaks through the defense, and finds the endzone for the touchdown.

Another possession for the Griffins sees Williams throwing to Jack Murphy, and he turns a short pass into a big gain. He picks up over twenty yards, setting the Griffins up in scoring position.

Lights out for Naperville, Lincoln Way East moves to 5-0

That score comes a few plays later from the USC commit Williams. He finds an open Murphy, and he’ll do the rest, scoring from 15 yards out, and Lincoln Way East holds a 30-0 lead at the half.

The offense gets its love, but so does the defense, as Casey Mikrut picks off Loth and returns it for a pick-six. The Griffins get the second half clock rolling up 44-7.

The Redhawks find some positive vibes with Jackson Loth, who throws a rainbow to an open Mark Williams and scores a 52-yard touchdown. However, it’s too big of a deficit to overcome. Lincoln Way East improves to 5-0 after the 44-7 win.

