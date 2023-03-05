Lindsay Harzich being the unsung hero of the supersectional

For this Play of the Week, it’s the supersectional with an unsung hero in Lindsay Harzich. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Only eight teams remaining in the Illinois class 4A girls basketball field as Kenwood Academy takes on Benet Academy at the Hinsdale Central supersectional. The Redwings defeated Waubonsie Valley in the sectional final while Kenwood defeated Whitney Young to set up this exciting matchup.

With under 20 seconds left, Lenee Beaumont drives and drops it off to Harzich who puts in the layup to put Benet ahead with just seconds to go. A great pass by Beaumont and an even bigger shot from Harzich. That last second bucket wins another supersectional championship and a trip back to state for Benet Academy. Unbelievable.

Last chance for the Broncos, the pass goes to Natasha Barnes who is well defended, but she gets a decent look from half court. But the shot is wide and Benet Academy girls basketball celebrates another supersectional championship! The Redwings are heading to State for the fifth time since 2015 under Joe Kilbride. That’s enough to make your head coach do the griddy! Benet will face Geneva in the 4A State semifinals on Friday afternoon at Redbird arena at Illinois State University.

