Redwings bring home another girls basketball sectional title after taking down Waubonsie Valley

The girls basketball sectional final has become a yearly business trip for Benet Academy with the Redwings back for a 4th consecutive season after a strong win over Neuqua Valley. They take on upset minded Waubonsie Valley who is making the program's first sectional final appearance since 2010. The Warriors are coming off of an impressive semifinal win over Naperville Central.

Raining three’s early for Waubonsie

Warriors start off strong with Khaliah Reid passing to freshman sensation Danyella Mporokoso who just catches and shoots three to give Waubonsie a 6-4 lead.

Then Hannah Laub is in that same spot and she banks in three to help the Warriors get off to an 11-4 start.

Later on Lenne Beaumont turns on scoring mode and that’s trouble for any defender to kickstart the Redwing offense.

Sadie Sterbenz tries to get a bucket. She misses but Beaumont is there in the place right getting the rebound and put back to cut the Benet deficit to 14-12.

Warriors keep on flooring it and Reid is the one sinking the three ball as the flurry from beyond the arc continues for the green and gold.

Benet turns it around in the second quarter

New quarter same Beaumont but she wants to shoot from three as well and you shouldn’t be surprised at this point to see the senior find the twine.

With Beaumont being guarded that just leaves the door open for Lindsay Harzich who gets a nice floater to go with a spin. That one gives Benet the lead 23-21.

Now they want to remain on the good side of the scoreboard. Maggie Sularski helps the cause by floating one in of her own.

As we approach the break the Warriors get a much needed three from Mporokoso. Waubonsie trails by just four at halftime.

The Sam Trimberger show begins

Come second half Benet starting to impose its will with Sam Trimberger getting her own board and put back. That makes it 38-31.

Trimberger is not done yet. She gets the pass from her best friend Beaumont and we know that lay up will be good to go. Redwings extend their lead to 43-31.

Taylor Curry is trying to keep WV in it. She drives through the defense and gets the shot to go plus the foul. Warriors trail 47-39 early in the fourth.

Redwings put it away to capture the plaque

However good luck stopping Beaumont because keeps on scoring to add on to her 21 point night for Benet, on the verge of another sectional plaque.

Lindsay Harzich for the Wings ends the highlight with another lay in that shuts the door on the victory.

Benet Academy with another impressive win helps the Redwings to the girls basketball sectional championship with a 58-47 win over Waubonsie Valley.

Up next is the super sectionals against Kenwood at Hinsdale Central.