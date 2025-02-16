Local wrestlers advance to the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Meet for the first time

We’re at Schaumburg High School for day two of an IHSA Girls Wrestling Sectional! Naperville area competitors are looking to punch their ticket down to state, which will be held in Bloomington on February 28! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie’s Imani McIntosh competes at the Schaumburg IHSA Girls Wrestling Sectional

Starting with the constellation match at 170 pounds is Batavia’s Emma Abbate putting Waubonsie’s Imani McIntosh onto her back. Abbate holds down on her opponent for a pin as time runs out in the third period, resulting in a 6-0 win for the Bulldog. Huntley’s Natalie Aguirre would go on to beat Abbate in the wrestle backs with Aguirre securing 3rd place over Hoffman Estates Isabella Chiovari.

Two Metea Valley Mustangs get to work and one moves on to the IHSA State Meet

Going to the wrestle backs at 115 pounds, Metea’s Ashley Basmajian swoops in a double leg takedown on Georgia Hay from Lake Zurich. Georgia Hay sprawls on Basmajian to get the points, but the Mustang overpowers her opponent by pushing Hay onto the mat and putting the Bear on her back for the pin. Basmajian forfeits her finals match after hurting her leg, resulting in Schaumburg’s Madyson Meyer taking the 3rd place spot. Basmajian earns the fourth-place finish and a trip down to State! She’s our first local girls wrestler to ever qualify for the IHSA state meet.

Wrestling at 120 pounds for wrestle backs is Metea Valley’s Janiya Moore on top of Glenbard West’s Karolina Konopka. The Hilltopper overpowers the Mustang as Konopka goes for the takedown points, she would go on to win her wrestle back against Moore. Konopka would also secure her third-place spot against Oswego’s Aaliyah Roldan.

Dezi Azar and Ashley Basmajian become our first Naperville-area girls wrestlers to qualify for state

At 125 pounds for wrestle backs, Redhawk Dezi Azar swoops down to pick up the leg of Glenbard West’s Valentina Fantoni. Azar holds onto the Hilltopper’s leg, hopping around to get the takedown points. Azar continues to overpower her opponent throughout the rest of the match as the Redhawk wins this one16-7. Azar automatically qualifies for state after third place finish due to a forfeit from Lemont’s Molly O’Connor. She joins Basmajian as the first Naperville area girls wrestler to make the IHSA State Meet!

The final match of the day is at 140 pounds. Metea Valley’s Alketa Picari sprawls on top of Natalie Corona of McHenry. Picari gets her takedown points, but Corona goes for the sitout and gets the escape point. In the end, Corona gains the upper hand by rolling the Mustang onto her back and sealing the deal with the pin. Corona goes on to secure her third-place spot by forfeit over Fremd’s Llyod Kowalczyk and a trip down to state. The win for the overall Sectional meet goes to Schaumburg High School with a score of 96.5.