Lockport Football escapes with a 31-24 overtime win over Naperville Central

It's a battle of 2-0 teams hitting the gridiron at Lockport Township High School. The host Porters enter their first home game after dropping 37 points on Wheaton North but have to go up against a Naperville Central team that has allowed just 13 points in two games and would love to get their offense rolling after only scoring six points in week 2.

Drew Gallagher starts his gunslinging early

Porters have the ball down 3-0 until quarterback Drew Gallagher passes to a streaking Kevin Holland and he’s off to the races. He eventually gets brought down by Gavin Wade but that 63-yard play puts Lockport football on the doorstep.

They capitalize with an Elijah Beltran touchdown run to make it 7-3 heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Porters and, specifically, Gallagher remain the same. He drops back, avoids trouble, and throws to a diving Cole Holloway for a gain of 20 yards.

Then Gallagher continues his attack by throwing one up to Izeyah Pruitt near the endzone. He catchers the football for another touchdown for Lockport. They lead 14-3.

Jack Cook and the Redhawks are trying to stir things up, but he throws a pick to Colton Benaitis.

Porters are running away early

No we are not showing an instant replay, Gallagher just keeps airing it out. He gets away from two defenders and then fires to Holland for another Porter touchdown. Lockport takes a 21-3 lead going into the break.

Redhawks quickly flip the script in the second half. Cook throws one up to Chris Bern and Bern comes down with it for the score. Redhawks now trail 21-10 after the 23-yard strike.

Now we jump to the fourth quarter and here come the Redhawks. Cook passes to Logan Devick and Devick makes a nice sideline grab to put Central into enemy territory.

Cook to Bern combo works again

Cook found Bern on the last drive can they do it again? Number one is looking for his favorite target and Bern catches it in traffic for six. We have a game, ladies and gentlemen as the Redhawks now trail 21-16.

The Hawks look to take the lead and Cook finds an open Colton Lenz for a 27-yard gain, and Central is knocking on the door.

A few plays later Cook calls his own number and gets in from one yard out. Redhawks retake the lead 24-21 with over two minutes to play.

Porters are in a fourth-down situation and Maverick Ohle chases down Gallagher for a loss and Naperville Central takes over on downs.

The Redhawks try to extend their lead with a Logan Ellsion field goal, but the snap is high, and Lockport still has life as the Porters take possession.

Gallagher takes advantage of the new opportunity and he looks for Holland who makes a fantastic catch to keep the drive alive.

Nate Blazewski to the rescue

Time is not on their side so they call up Nate Blazewski who hurries on to kick a 48-yard field goal and it is good. What a kick by Blazewski and this game is deadlocked at 24 so we got to overtime.

Porters get the ball first, and Gallagher finds Holland for yet another touchdown. Gallagher’s 3rd touchdown of the game puts his team ahead 31-24.

Now the Redhawks have a shot but face fourth down, Cook is back to pass, but it falls incomplete, and Lockport football wins in overtime. What a ball game between the two teams. Naperville Central falls to 2-1 after a tough loss on the road.

