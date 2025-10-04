Lockport football survives overtime thriller versus Naperville Central

1-4 Naperville Central is officially in playoff mode as the Redhawks need to win out to make the playoffs, and that starts with a road trip to Lockport. The Porters sit at 2-3 after a wild win over Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Porters face a fourth as running back Chris Miller changes that by getting out of the dog pile and scampers deep into enemy territory.

Field goal time for Lockport, but the kick is blocked. Eron Kennedy falls on it for the Central recovery, and the Porters come away empty.

Redhawks hope to feed off that in the second quarter, but Nick Moerman picks off Jackson Loth’s pass. Neither defense is letting up.

Porters are moving with QB Brendan Mecher, finding Adam Kozak, and he picks up a first down to get his squad deep into enemy territory.

Chris Miller draws first blood for the Porters

Then Mecher hands off to Miller once again and he bursts up the middle for the Porters first touchdown of the game.

Redhawks hope to get something before the break, and this pass from Loth looks promising as he hits Kyle Clark and brings the rock into opposing territory.

Loth continues to use his arm. He drops back and fires to Vince Bern who goes up and makes the catch for the touchdown. An unbelievable catch by Bern ties the game at seven, going into halftime.

The defense steps up in the second half with Landon Goebel who falls on the loose ball and the Redhawks take over.

The Central defense continues to lock in as Matt Guerin makes the huge tackle to force Lockport to punt.

Gavin Ellison steps on to attempt a 48 field goal and the kick is no good. We remain tied at 7 so let’s go to overtime.

Lockport takes the ball and goes for it at the one, so it’s Miller’s time. He cracks the plain and gets in for his second touchdown of the game. Porters take a 14-7 lead in overtime.

Central with one last chance as Loth rolls out and heaves up a prayer. The ball gets deflected but caught off the ricochet by Bern. It may be a touchdown, but an illegal man downfield penalty wipes it off.

Lockport football survives to win an overtime thriller

So the Redhawks have one last shot again with Loth looking for Clark, but it’s incomplete, and the Redhawks’ playoff hopes are dashed as Lockport football survives to take a 14-7 overtime thriller.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!